Whisper hires YouTube exec Derek Scobie as general manager of sales in the US

LA- and London-based sports programming specialist Whisper has appointed YouTube exec Derek Scobie as general manager of sales in the US.

Whisper said the hire marks its commitment to scale internationally, following its return to 100% private ownership after Sony Pictures Television’s buyback in March.

Scobie joins Whisper after 15 years at Google and YouTube, where he is credited with driving “billions of dollars in revenue” through premium content monetisation. Before Google and YouTube, he worked in global roles for consumer goods giants P&G and Unilever.

Whisper said Scobie’s expertise “lies squarely at the cross-section of live sports, multi-genre entertainment, brand-building and next-generation advertising.”

Based in California, Scobie will be responsible for scaling Whisper’s North American commercial footprint, working with major US sports properties and brands including EA and the NFL.

He will oversee revenue and monetisation strategies around Whisper’s regular US operational footprint, which spans multiple motorsport events across Formula 1 and Formula E, while maximising value for Whisper’s expanding sports and entertainment portfolio.

Scobie will also work to expand high-profile creative alliances, such as Whisper’s partnerships with US production houses Tom Brady’s Religion of Sports and Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, and developing “high-impact product solutions” for major streaming platforms and rights holders.

He will additionally collaborate closely with US-based head of documentaries Drew Masters to scale premium unscripted IP.

The appointment follows Whisper’s recent string of senior leadership hires from the world of big tech, sport and entertainment. These include strategic sales director Chris Hatton (Apple), chief brand officer Fiona Morgan (SailGP), chief people and operating officer Jenny Collins (Google), and general counsel Ronu Miah (Sky Sports).

Sunil Patel, Whisper’s founder and CEO, said: “Derek is an exceptional commercial leader who understands the future of media and American audiences. We need leaders who know how to unlock opportunities across traditional broadcast and also next-gen digital ecosystems.

“Derek’s incredible track record at Google and YouTube, combined with his relentless focus on the creator economy and brand publishing, makes him the perfect fit to spearhead our US growth. He brings the exact ‘make it happen’ energy required to scale our footprint and connect iconic North American brands with our story-led entertainment approach.”