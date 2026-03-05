Whisper Group returns to private ownership as Sony Pictures TV sheds 30% stake

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is divesting its 30% stake in UK- and US-based sports programming specialist The Whisper Group, which is returning to private ownership.

The move comes just over five years after Sony first invested in the company, which was co-founded by CEO Sunil Patel, broadcaster Jake Humphrey and Formula 1 driver-turned-commentator David Coulthard in 2010.

The London- and LA-based company produces sports content, documentaries, branded content, events, eSports and unscripted entertainment such as Wheel of Fortune for ITV.

The company also works across events such as Formula 1, UEFA Champions League, Wimbledon, Roland Garros, The Paralympics, the FIFA World Cup and UEFA Women’s Euros.

Whisper will return to private ownership, using external finance to create an employee equity scheme and allow the management team to drive new growth and market expansion, the company said.

Whisper added that SPT is selling its 30% stake in the company with a “significant” return on its original investment.

Whisper will continue to work with SPT through strategic partnerships on entertainment show including Wheel of Fortune, as well as a range of sports and media projects.

Since SPT came on board, Whisper said its revenue has grown from £20m (US$26.7m) to £100m, while the company has established Whisper North in Manchester and Whisper Cymru in Cardiff.

UK broadcaster Channel 4 took a minority stake in the firm in 2016 through its Indie Growth Fund but exited when SPT took its minority share.

Patel, Whisper CEO and founder, said: “Five years ago, Whisper set off on a journey to become a multi-genre production company. That has been absolutely delivered – creatively, commercially and culturally – with revenue up nearly 500%.

“It would not have been possible without our bold vision and partnership with Sony, which helped elevate Whisper to a truly global force, so huge thanks to Wayne and the wider Sony team.

“It was that collaboration, alongside our valued partners, that has helped us create a scalable business telling ambitious stories that entertain and impact the world. All delivered by our industry-leading team.”

Wayne Garvie, president of international production at SPT, added: “Dynamic, collaborative, innovative, over the last decade, Whisper has become one of the leading global production companies in their field.

“We have had a brilliant partnership for five years, from Wheel of Fortune to Wimbledon, so many great moments and I’m sure that the many parts of the wider Sony family will continue to find ways of working with The Whisper Group, as we will in international production.”