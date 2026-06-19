Fox Creator Studios develops new scripted, unscripted titles as it grows talent roster

Fox Creator Studios (FCS), the creator-focused division within US media group Fox Entertainment, is growing its talent roster and bringing in several new scripted and unscripted projects.

The division, which launched earlier this year, has added seven creators, Josh Richards, Emelia Hartford, Speeed Co, Sorted Food, MyHealthyDish, Mad Realities and Christina Richardson, who collectively have 65 million followers.

FCS already has scripted and unscripted titles in development with several of the creators, including Gen Z creator Richards on seasons two and three of sketch comedy series Read the Room; Hartford on celebrity interview series Hot Laps; and Speeed Co on entertainment and education series Then vs Now. The latter show compares products, experiences and cultural habits across generations to determine what improved, what declined and what history got right.

In addition, FCS is working on comedy food format In Bad Taste, which turns a dinner party into a game of deception, with Sorted Food; cooking series My Daughters: Cooked, produced by Mike Duffy of YumCrunch, with MyHealthyDish; and S3-4 of vertical video series Besties, about a group of friends navigating relationships, identity, ambition and the challenges of adulthood, with Richardson.

Elsewhere, it is preparing a pair of new unscripted formats with Mad Realities, a digital-first outfit led by Alice Ma. The first, Love Tank, is a dating series where singles compete in real time for a chance at romance, while Picky Eaters, hosted by food creator Mehreen Karim, is a food competition series where chefs battle to impress selective guests.

FCS is led by Billy Parks and already has deals in place with Gordon Ramsay, Rosanna Pansino and Tom Segura’s podcast outfit YMH Studios, among others.

“Fox Creator Studios was built around a simple idea: the most exciting entertainment businesses today are being built directly around audience relationships,” said Parks.

“We’re partnering with creators who already understand their audience, already have momentum, and are building real businesses around their ideas. Our role is to help scale what’s already working – whether that’s through production, financing, advertising, distribution, brand partnerships or new formats – and help these creators build the next generation of global entertainment brands.”