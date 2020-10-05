Please wait...
  • Format Factory wins first commission
    London-based Format Factory, part of indie production company [email protected] TV, has landed its first commission: a one-hour show called Agathaland.
  • Fugitive, MO Studios strike deal
    Fugitive, the UK-based content development, financing and executive producing company run by Anthony Kimble and Merrily Ross, has signed a development and representative deal with New York’s MO Studios.
  • Sky Documentaries – UK
    SCHEDULE WATCH PROFILE: Fledgling Sky Documentaries has made an impact in its launch phase and is now seeking to grow its originals.
FEATURES

  • A timely intervention Tony Tackaberry of Lion Television US discusses his company’s civil rights doc Walk Against Fear: James Meredith for Smithsonian.
  • Forum thinking pt2 Three more execs whose companies pitched at the digital Cartoon Forum talk about the issues facing the animation industry and the impact of Covid-19.
Amazon Leeds United doc marches on
Love Island heads to Italy
Tune in to C21FM today from 10am
Netflix, Obamas team up for preschool
WarnerMedia rejigs EMEA operation
Int'l sends UK indie revenues soaring
Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show
Disney channels in UK go dark
Sky Arts – UK
Baghdad Central star targets diversity
KM+BM hires Masson for Scandi sales
ITV doc to revisit Dunblane shooting
BBC Studios renews Fudge Park deal
Beyond offers Barcroft's Sex Unlimited
PBS shops Trump vs Biden election special
Clangers put on Jetpack for distribution
YLE picks up ZDFE drama package
ABC Me, CTC Kids jump into Big Blue
Toonz to develop with toyco GoldieBlox
Media Ranch alum Rheault joins ComediHa!
ABC names Collins factual, culture head
FEATURED JOBS

