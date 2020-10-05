A co-development from Nippon TV and The Story Lab: NINE WINDOWS is a brand new gameshow with a fresh and unique talent twist. A panel of hunters open the windows to the world of 9 amazing people living among us with crazy skills, that we know nothing about! All you have to do is peek and vote who is going to win! The perfect mix of game, talent, interaction, comedy and drama that celebrates ordinary people doing truly extraordinary things – this is entertainment at its best!