Please wait...
Please wait...

news & features

  • Schwarzenegger turns spy for Netflix
    Global streamer Netflix has ordered a spy adventure series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.
  • Apple TV+ adapts Howey yarn as Wool
    US-based global streamer Apple TV+ has ordered a drama titled Wool, adapted from Hugh Howey’s Silo series of dystopian novels and starring Mission Impossible actor Rebecca Ferguson.
  • Starz – US
    SCHEDULE WATCH PROFILE: US paynet Starz is doubling down on its inclusivity drive, which it claims is attracting audiences and content makers alike.
See more news

FEATURES

  • Loving nature Carlyn Staudt of Blue Ant Media’s Love Nature discusses the channel’s AVoD strategy, commissioning priorities and new management structure.
  • NZ investment plea Kids' TV producers in New Zealand are seeking support from local broadcasters as a growing number of Kiwi series travel the world.
Warner Bros, Kaley Cuoco extend pact
Kanal D Int'l chief Turna exits
Tune in to C21FM today from 10am
Telemundo elevates Ponce to streaming role
Collaboration 'critical' to future of PSBs
Amazon gives Wheel of Time another turn
Netflix animates Asian American stories
Singapore's Allrites bolsters senior team
Elisa Viihde gives life to Man Who Died
ITV orders Blink Films twins doc
beIN takes Sony content in MENA
BBC1 gives See Your Voice second run
TV2, ZDF return to Sommerdahl
Sky centralises European acquisitions
Macron tweet signals France 4 axe U-turn
Off the Fence hires BBC alum Hinnigan
Viaplay to roll out in Netherlands
UK PSBs 'under threat from globalisation'
CBS gives Ghosts a chance on fall schedule
HBO Max to offer ad-supported option
more...
See more features

Send us your news by
clicking here

FEATURED JOBS

 

Advertising

  • C21PROC21PRO gives up to 4 users access to Content London on Demand, C21 news, features, reports, and many other unique resources to ensure you stay informed and ahead of the curve.

    Click here for more info
  • C21DIGITAL_FIRSTIn ‘The New Normal’ world the C21Digital_First initiative provides targeted, cost effective marketing solutions around C21’s digital products and services.

    Click here for more info

Departments

  • Loving nature
    In: Thought Leadership
    Carlyn Staudt of Blue Ant Media’s Love Nature discusses the channel’s AVoD strategy, commissioning priorities and new management structure.
ALL DEPARTMENTS
Big Box

Reports and analysis

Covid-19: impact report

The results of C21's Covid-19 Impact Global Content Business Survey are now in and the findings make for grim reading.

Read this report article

The ongoing drama boom is being fuelled by a growing number of streamers focused on international programming.

Preview the full report

The international TV drama business continues to boom as new streamers arrive, stoking up demand, prices and creativity, impacting the entire industry.

Preview the full report

The arrival of Apple TV+ and Disney+, as well as WarnerMedia’s upcoming HBO Max and NBCU’s Peacock, marks the start of a new era of D2C streaming services.

Preview the full report

Latest shows in C21screenings

Screen thousands more shows >

Latest C21TV shows

More C21TV >