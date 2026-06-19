Ex-Hasbro Entertainment exec Josie Grierson launches That’s Canny Creative

UK-based kids’ exec Josie Grierson, who previously worked at Hasbro Entertainment, Entertainment One (eOne) and Paramount-owned 5’s Milkshake!, has launched her own company.

That’s Canny Creative aims to “help partners shape and deliver standout children’s content” by supporting projects at every stage of the creative process, from character and story development to script writing and editing, executive production and crafting compelling pitches.

The company’s name pays homage to Grierson’s roots in North-East England, where ‘canny’ is a slang word for nice or good.

Grierson has over 15 years’ experience across commissioning, development and production for linear and digital platforms, and will draw on her experience working with broadcasters, indies and toy companies around the world to “connect commercial insight with creative excellence to develop compelling, character-led IP that resonates with audiences worldwide.”

Grierson was most recently director of original content for preschool at Hasbro Entertainment from 2021 until January this year and also exec producer on Peppa Pig and digital series Peppa Pig Tales.

Prior to its acquisition by Hasbro in 2021, Grierson was eOne’s director of original content for family brands from 2018. In that role, she developed Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes for Disney+, Disney Jr and France Télévisions, in a coproduction with prodcos Triggerfish and Frogbox.

Grierson began her children’s TV career in 2010 at 5’s Milkshake!, where she was originally children’s programme co-ordinator before becoming production and programme manager in 2014.

While there, she exec produced commissions including Little Princess, Digby Dragon, Wissper and Shane the Chef, and worked across acquisitions such as Thomas & Friends, Bob the Builder, Fireman Sam and Simon.

Grierson recently wrote on a digital show for Studio 100 International, has been working with IP development company Team Falco and is producing a panel session for the Children’s Media Conference next month called Finding the Funding: Your Show, Their Dough.