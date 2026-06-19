Please wait...
Please wait...

Ex-Hasbro Entertainment exec Josie Grierson launches That’s Canny Creative

UK-based kids’ exec Josie Grierson, who previously worked at Hasbro Entertainment, Entertainment One (eOne) and Paramount-owned 5’s Milkshake!, has launched her own company.

Josie Grierson

That’s Canny Creative aims to “help partners shape and deliver standout children’s content” by supporting projects at every stage of the creative process, from character and story development to script writing and editing, executive production and crafting compelling pitches.

The company’s name pays homage to Grierson’s roots in North-East England, where ‘canny’ is a slang word for nice or good.

Grierson has over 15 years’ experience across commissioning, development and production for linear and digital platforms, and will draw on her experience working with broadcasters, indies and toy companies around the world to “connect commercial insight with creative excellence to develop compelling, character-led IP that resonates with audiences worldwide.”

Grierson was most recently director of original content for preschool at Hasbro Entertainment from 2021 until January this year and also exec producer on Peppa Pig and digital series Peppa Pig Tales.

Prior to its acquisition by Hasbro in 2021, Grierson was eOne’s director of original content for family brands from 2018. In that role, she developed Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes for Disney+, Disney Jr and France Télévisions, in a coproduction with prodcos Triggerfish and Frogbox.

Grierson began her children’s TV career in 2010 at 5’s Milkshake!, where she was originally children’s programme co-ordinator before becoming production and programme manager in 2014.

While there, she exec produced commissions including Little Princess, Digby Dragon, Wissper and Shane the Chef, and worked across acquisitions such as Thomas & Friends, Bob the Builder, Fireman Sam and Simon.

Grierson recently wrote on a digital show for Studio 100 International, has been working with IP development company Team Falco and is producing a panel session for the Children’s Media Conference next month called Finding the Funding: Your Show, Their Dough.

Avatar photo
Karolina Kaminska 19-06-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Blue Ant combines rights and streaming arms, promotes Mark Bishop, Matt Hornburg
BBC's Matt Brittin announces further $107m cuts to commissioning and top jobs
France Télévisions seeks new copro partners as axing of licence fee hits scripted
Autentic takes over fellow German factual distributor Albatross World Sales
Netflix will grow studio capabilities and target YA audiences reveals Jinny Howe

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE