Netflix orders Simon Says reality show from BMP, partners the Cooglers’ Proximity

Netflix is putting a new spin on the classic game Simon Says with a newly commissioned reality competition series.

Produced by Banijay-backed Bunim/Murray Productions (BMP), the show will put a twist on the traditional game, with contestants facing a “gauntlet of cunning challenges, strategic mind games and unexpected pivots as they compete for a life-changing prize.”

The project comes from showrunner Emer Harkin (MTV’s The Challenge) and executive producers Julie Pizzi, Rupert Dobson and Gayani Wanigaratne for BMP.

It will launch on Netflix in 2027, joining a line-up of unscripted titles that also includes Squid Game: The Challenge, Million Dollar Secret, The Golden Ticket, Is It Cake? and Win the Mall.

Elsewhere, Netflix revealed a new multi-year creative partnership with Proximity Media Television, the media company founded by Sinners filmmaker Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian.

The company, which has produced series including Ironheart (Disney+), Hurricane Katrina: A Race Against Time (Nat Geo) and Eyes of Wakanda (Disney+), will develop new series exclusively for Netflix under the deal.

“Proximity Media has built a remarkable reputation for championing visionary creators and producing stories that resonate deeply with audiences worldwide,” said Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of US and Canada scripted series.

“The company’s founders – Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian – have cultivated an award-winning television division that continues to push the boundaries of storytelling. We are excited to welcome the entire Proximity team to Netflix and look forward to bringing their next slate of groundbreaking series to life alongside Nne Ebong and our studio team.”