A+E Global Media’s Mark Garner moves from exec post to consulting role

A+E Global Media veteran Mark Garner is moving from his position as executive VP and head of global FAST channels into a consulting role with the company.

Garner will continue his 25-year association with the US media group, previously known as A+E Networks, advising on “select strategic and special projects.” He will also pursue independent projects.

He has played a key role in advancing A+E Global Media’s position across new areas of distribution, including the monetisation of owned and original content across digital streaming and emerging platforms.

In 2023, Garner was appointed to the newly created role of exec VP and head of global FAST channels, working to strengthen FAST performance in the US and international markets.

Before that, he served as exec VP of global content partnerships and business development, focusing on the monetisation of A+E Global Media’s library. He also helped optimise the company’s core creative business by developing new areas of opportunity, including podcasting and out-of-home distribution.

Prior to joining A+E Global Media, Garner worked at several start-ups, including a satellite broadcast network based in Johannesburg, South Africa. He has also held sales, marketing and product management roles at MTV Networks and AT&T.

Steve MacDonald, president of global content licensing and international, said: “Mark has been an important part of A+E Global Media’s evolution for more than two decades, helping the company navigate major shifts in the distribution landscape and build meaningful new business across emerging platforms.

“From traditional distribution to SVoD, AVoD and FAST, Mark has consistently drawn on an entrepreneurial approach, deep partner relationships and a clear understanding of where the business is headed. We are grateful for his many contributions and pleased to continue working with him on new initiatives.”

Garner said: “It has been a privilege to spend the past 25 years at A+E Global Media, working alongside talented colleagues and valued partners through some of the most transformative periods in our industry.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have built together, from new distribution models to businesses that helped extend the reach and value of A+E’s brands and content. As I begin this next chapter, I look forward to staying close to the business, engaging with new ideas and strategic opportunities, and continuing to support A+E as a consultant.”