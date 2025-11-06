Please wait...
Second season of Slovak procedural crime show Neuer in development

Neuer is based on the books by Václav Neuer

A second season of Neuer, the procedural crime series from Slovak company KFS Production, is in development, according to distributor Onza Distribution.

Directed by Michal Kollár and based on Václav Neuer’s bestselling novels, the show’s first season (8×60′) premiered in September on TV JOJ in Slovakia. Episodes are rooted in real criminal cases, with the series following operatives from the regional homicide division in Bratislava as they uncover daily crimes and often have to push themselves to the limits of their mental and physical capabilities.

The news comes after Madrid-based Onza picked up distribution rights to the show ahead of Mipcom.

