Crave orders reimagined version of The Littlest Hobo from Lionsgate, Seth Rogan

Bell Media-owned streaming service Crave has commissioned a reimagined version of classic series The Littlest Hobo from Lionsgate and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures.

The new iteration, announced as part of Bell Media’s 2026 upfronts programming slate, will be produced by Lionsgate Canada in partnership with Point Grey Pictures, New Hobo Productions and Crave.

The original show, about a highly intelligent, ownerless German shepherd dog who wanders from town to helping people in need, aired from 1963 to 1965 and was based on the 1958 US film directed by Charles R Rondeau. A later adaptation aired on CTV from 1979 to 1985.

This marks the first Canadian scripted project greenlit under Point Grey’s first-look TV deal with Lionsgate, after the companies previously collaborated on the Rogen-led comedy The Studio for Apple TV.

In late 2024, Bell Media committed https://www.c21media.net/news/seth-rogens-point-grey-lines-up-first-canadian-scripted-series-with-bell-media-lionsgate/ to commissioning a scripted show emanating from the Lionsgate-Point Grey deal.

Plot details remain under wraps, while Crave has not shared any information about casting, production or when it will premiere.

“The Littlest Hobo was a foundational show of our childhood,” said Rogen and Goldberg in a joint statement, adding that they were “thrilled to have the honour of bringing it back for a new generation.”

Bell Media’s VP of global content Justin Stockman called The Littlest Hobo “one of the most legendary pieces of Canadian IP” and said there was “no creative team better suited to reimagine it for a new generation than Seth and Evan.”