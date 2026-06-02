Prime Video picks up BBC coming-of-age drama What it Feels Like for a Girl in US

Amazon’s Prime Video has picked up BBC drama series What it Feels Like for a Girl for its platform in the US.

Produced by Hera Pictures in association with ITV Studios, What it Feels Like for a Girl is adapted from the memoir by British journalist and author Paris Lees. The story follows a teenager as they escape a former mining town and are swept into the underground club scene.

The eight-part series, distributed by ITV Studios, premiered on the BBC last year. It is directed by Brian Welsh (Black Mirror, The Return of Stanley Atwell), Ng Choon Ping (Femme) and Marie Kristiansen (Delete Me).

What it Feels Like for a Girl is described as “a classic coming-of-age story and a fish-out-of-water tale about someone from a small town who, despite not fitting in, ventures into the world to discover their tribe. It explores universal themes that resonate with us all, from the heartbreak of first love to the struggle of finding one’s place.”

Capturing queer working-class life in early 2000s Britain, the series launches on Prime Video US in time for Pride Month.