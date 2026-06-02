5, Clapperboard, Fox team for psychological thriller The Heights starring Anna Friel

Paramount-owned UK terrestrial 5 has commissioned The Heights, a scripted series adaptation of the bestselling Louise Candlish novel.

Currently filming and set to air on 5 later this year, The Heights is a psychological thriller exploring the power of maternal love and how grief can blur the lines between justice and revenge.

The 6×60’ series sees 5 again pair with UK indie Clapperboard Studios on a scripted project, while Fox Entertainment Global is set to handle international distribution.

Anna Friel stars as Ellen, a working mum devoted to her family and protective of her children. When her teenage son Lucas (Kit Redding) brings new friend Kieran (Conrad Khan) home, cracks began to appear in Ellen’s family life.

Further cast members include Diarmuid Noyes (Christy, Double Blind), Stephen Tompkinson (DCI Banks, This is Not a Murder Mystery ), Mark Stobbart (House of the Dragon, Line of Duty) and Charis Agbonlahor (The Hardacres, How to Get to Heaven from Belfast).

Author Candlish is executive producing the series, which was commissioned for 5 by Sebastian Cardwell, deputy chief content officer. Kate Croft and Mike Benson executive produce, with Emma Foley as producer for Clapperboard. Simon Tyrrell (Maxine, The Alienist) is on board as writer, with Dominic Leclerc (Sex Education, The A Word) as director and exec producer.