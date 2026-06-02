Montreal’s Bunbury Films names Kacim Steets Azouz as managing partner

Montreal-based production and distribution company Bunbury Films has appointed producer and director Kacim Steets Azouz as managing partner.

Steets Azouz has previously worked with the company, which was founded in 2006 by Frederic Bohbot, on projects including the 2016 CBC documentary I Think You’ve Been Looking For Me, about a woman attempting to reconnect with the son she relinquished at birth 48 years before. Bohbot and Steets Azouz were also producers on the documentary What We Inherit, which premiered at DOC NYC last year.

Bunbury, which is focused on documentary and fiction films, has produced more than 30 projects since it was established, including Oscar-winning short film The Lady in Number 6 (2014), Triumph of the Wall (2012), Boost (2016) and L’Ouragan FYT (2022).

The company’s development slate includes Copy Machine, a feature documentary examining the concept of originality through individuals who recreate the DeLorean Time Machine from Back to the Future; Clear Round, a documentary following Canadian show jumper Amy Millar as she pursues Olympic success while navigating the legacy of her father, Ian Millar; and You Don’t Know Jack, a true-crime limited series centred on a man who falsely portrayed himself as a hero in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

“Kacim and I have been doing this together for almost a decade – developing, producing and making things we’re proud of,” said Bohbot in a statement. “Making it official just reflects where we already were.”