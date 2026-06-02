Please wait...
Please wait...

Montreal’s Bunbury Films names Kacim Steets Azouz as managing partner

Kacim Steets Azouz (left) and Frederic Bohbot

Montreal-based production and distribution company Bunbury Films has appointed producer and director Kacim Steets Azouz as managing partner.

Steets Azouz has previously worked with the company, which was founded in 2006 by Frederic Bohbot, on projects including the 2016 CBC documentary I Think You’ve Been Looking For Me, about a woman attempting to reconnect with the son she relinquished at birth 48 years before. Bohbot and Steets Azouz were also producers on the documentary What We Inherit, which premiered at DOC NYC last year.

Bunbury, which is focused on documentary and fiction films, has produced more than 30 projects since it was established, including Oscar-winning short film The Lady in Number 6 (2014), Triumph of the Wall (2012), Boost (2016) and L’Ouragan FYT (2022).

The company’s development slate includes Copy Machine, a feature documentary examining the concept of originality through individuals who recreate the DeLorean Time Machine from Back to the Future; Clear Round, a documentary following Canadian show jumper Amy Millar as she pursues Olympic success while navigating the legacy of her father, Ian Millar; and You Don’t Know Jack, a true-crime limited series centred on a man who falsely portrayed himself as a hero in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

“Kacim and I have been doing this together for almost a decade – developing, producing and making things we’re proud of,” said Bohbot in a statement. “Making it official just reflects where we already were.”

Avatar photo
Jordan Pinto 02-06-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Montreal's Bunbury Films names Kacim Steets Azouz as managing partner
5, Clapperboard, Fox team for psychological thriller The Heights starring Anna Friel
Sidemen serve up cooking series on YouTube, Prime Video in staggered release deal
BBC comedy head Jon Petrie exits to become creative director at Hat Trick
Warrior Cats book series coming to TV as animated series from Tencent Video, Coolabi

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE