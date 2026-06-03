Please wait...
Please wait...

New streamer Mercury Kids acquires Cleo & Cuquín

Ánima Kitchent is behind Cleo & Cuquín

NEWS BRIEF: New ad-free children’s streaming platform Mercury Kids in the US has picked up preschool show Cleo & Cuquín, produced by Spanish animation company Ánima Kitchent.

The 78×7’ title joins the service’s growing roster of premium content for kids and families. Cleo & Cuquín follows the eponymous characters and their siblings as they transform everyday moments into imaginative adventures filled with humour, music, creativity and discovery.

Avatar photo
C21 reporter 03-06-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Montreal's Bunbury Films names Kacim Steets Azouz as managing partner
5, Clapperboard, Fox team for psychological thriller The Heights starring Anna Friel
Sidemen serve up cooking series on YouTube, Prime Video in staggered release deal
BBC comedy head Jon Petrie exits to become creative director at Hat Trick
Warrior Cats book series coming to TV as animated series from Tencent Video, Coolabi

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE