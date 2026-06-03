New streamer Mercury Kids acquires Cleo & Cuquín

NEWS BRIEF: New ad-free children’s streaming platform Mercury Kids in the US has picked up preschool show Cleo & Cuquín, produced by Spanish animation company Ánima Kitchent.

The 78×7’ title joins the service’s growing roster of premium content for kids and families. Cleo & Cuquín follows the eponymous characters and their siblings as they transform everyday moments into imaginative adventures filled with humour, music, creativity and discovery.