Sidemen serve up cooking series on YouTube, Prime Video in staggered release deal

Amazon’s Prime Video has teamed up with Sidemen Productions, the prodco of YouTube collective The Sidemen, on a cooking series that will premiere on both YouTube and Prime Video as part of a staggered release.

The first episode of the four-part series, Sidemen Present: SideMenu, will drop on the MoreSidemen YouTube channel on June 18, with Prime Video exclusively launching episode two the next day. The first show will also be available on Prime Video on June 19.

Episode three will launch on Prime Video on June 26, followed by the finale on July 3. Episodes two, three and four will then be available to stream on MoreSidemen two weeks after their Prime Video debuts.

Sidemen Present: SideMenu sees The Sidemen and guest contestants take on a series of themed cooking challenges, with rotating teams, surprise twists and judging from professional chefs and food experts.

Victor Bengtsson, CEO of Sidemen Entertainment, said: “Sidemen Productions has been working incredibly hard to build out a team that can operate in the ever-evolving world of content. This four-part series is another step towards bringing creator-first productions to a larger audience.

“Our fans at home will be able to watch a new type of episodic content on our YouTube channel. Meanwhile, a new audience on Prime Video will find personalities from the creator space packaged on their TV screens.”

The news comes as one of the group’s most prominent members, KSI, who serves as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, announced he is leaving the collective after 13 years. KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, has been making football and comedy-themed videos with The Sidemen since 2013.