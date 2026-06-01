Warrior Cats book series coming to TV as animated series from Tencent Video, Coolabi

Chinese streamer Tencent Video and UK-based children’s content company Coolabi Group have greenlit an animated series adaptation of fantasy book series Warrior Cats.

The news follows the two companies signing a development deal in 2024, with the intention of adapting the IP for film and TV.

The Warrior Cats animated TV series has started production and will debut on Tencent Video’s platforms in China and South-East Asia in 2028.

CG and game content creator Original Force is the animation studio, with showrunner AC Bradley (Ms Marvel, What If?) at the helm of the new show. Rodrigo Blaas (Star Wars: Sith, Finding Nemo) is on board to direct the series with the collaboration of El Guiri Studios.

Written by a team under the pseudonym of Erin Hunter and created by Coolabi’s Working Partners, Warrior Cats is a fantasy book series about clans of wild cats. It has sold over 90 million books to date in 38 languages and has a big fanbase on social media in addition to a Roblox game.

The series, which is the first TV show to be adapted from the IP, will follow the core storytelling from the first series of books – Warrior Cats: The Prophecies Begin.

Tina Ma, co-president and chief operating officer of Tencent Video, said: “Together we’re bringing the beloved Warrior Cats world to new platforms and markets in a way that feels both familiar and fresh, creating an animated series designed to captivate existing fans and win new ones.”