MetFilm teams up with United Media for doc on Yugoslav criminal mastermind Olivera Ćirković

Queen Panther follows the career of former basketball star Olivera Ćirković

London-based MetFilm Studio has partnered with European group United Media on documentary series Queen Panther, which delves into the life of Olivera Ćirković, the former leader of the infamous Pink Panther criminal organisation.

The doc follows Ćirković’s journey from Yugoslav national basketball star and national sweetheart to criminal mastermind, prison escapee and the number-one fugitive on Interpol’s most wanted list.

The series will be filmed in Serbia and Greece, among other international locations. Executive producers on the project are Al Morrow, Stewart le Maréchal, Rebecca Banovic and Jerry Rothwell. MetFilm Sales will handle worldwide sales.

“Our team at United Media has extensively researched Ćirković’s remarkable story,” said Tatjana Pavlović, director of original content sales and coproduction at United Media, which operates TV channels across Central and Eastern Europe.

“This collaboration with MetFilm is particularly important to us as this is a company that has made numerous extraordinary documentaries, and we are certain of the quality of this upcoming series.”

Morrow, head of documentary at MetFilm, added: “The story of Olivera Ćirković will resonate with audiences globally and offers a rare female perspective into a life of crime.”

Pavlović also confirmed that United Media is in development on a scripted series based on Ćirković’s autobiographical book Me: The Pink Panther.

