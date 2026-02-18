ITV Studios’ screenings slate includes Graham Norton gameshow, 12 new scripted series

ITV Studios has unveiled a London TV Screenings slate spanning entertainment formats fronted by Graham Norton and Claudia Winkleman and scripted projects from the producers behind I May Destroy You and It’s a Sin.

Among the formats on offer is The Neighbourhood, produced by Lifted Entertainment and The Garden for ITV and hosted by Norton. It sees families and households compete in a street-sized reality game, battling it out for the chance to take home a life-changing cash prize.

It is also shopping the upcoming BBC talkshow The Claudia Winkleman Show (7×50′) fronted by the Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors host and produced by So Televison, which also makes the long-running The Graham Norton Show.

Also included is The Heat, from Twofour, launching on ITV2 on February 24 and hosted by Olivia Attwood. The format follows young chefs living and competing in Jean-Christophe Novelli’s kitchen in Barcelona.

The formats slate also includes Apocalypse, produced by The Garden for Channel 4 and ITV Studios Australia for Foxtel’s Binge. The series leaves 16 ordinary people abandoned in a real-world location with no running water, heating or electricity for 28 days.

The scripted slate features 12 new projects, including South African and Australian dramas, alongside 21 returning series.

Two Weeks in August (Various Artists for BBC) is an eight-part drama from the producers of I May Destroy You, starring Jessica Raine and Nicholas Pinnock, about a friends’ holiday gone wrong.

Mammoth Screen’s The Rapture for the BBC is adapted from a novel by Liz Jensen and follows a forensic psychologist working within a high-security psychiatric hospital. The cast includes Ruth Madeley and India Amarteifio.

South African drama Invisible (Scene 23 for M-Net), adapted from Deon Meyer’s novel Blood Safari, is set in Kruger National Park and stars Abbie Cornish and Dougray Scott.

ITV commissions on the slate include The Party (World Productions), based on a novel by Elizabeth Day and starring Luke Evans; and Adultery & The Dark from Ben Stephenson’s Poison Pen Studios.

Australian crime drama The Killings at Parrish Station (6×60′), from Helium Pictures for streamer Stan, features Mia Wasikowska, Heather Mitchell, Xavier Samuel, Robert Taylor and Alan Dale.

The slate also includes Quay Street Productions’ Tip Toe (5×60′) from multi-award-winning screenwriter and producer Russell T Davies and the team behind hit series It’s a Sin. The Channel 4 drama stars Alan Cumming and David Morrissey as two neighbours in Manchester who become deadly enemies in a tense, suburban thriller.

The 34-title non-scripted slate includes natural history series Force of Nature (Plimsoll for ITV and ARD Group) and Ages of Ice (Northern Pictures for PBS in the US and ABC in Australia). Technology-focused documentary series AI Confidential (Curious Films for the BBC) is presented by Hannah Fry.

From Two Rivers and Soho Studios, true crime series Murder Map (5×60′) follows Line of Duty and Trigger Point star Vicky McClure and her husband Jonny Owen as they examine historical UK murder cases.