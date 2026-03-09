Council of Europe makes $2.4m available for independent series coproductions

The Council of Europe’s pilot programme for series coproductions has launched two new calls for proposals, with approximately €2.1m (US$2.4m) available for independent copros.

The calls are open to independent series coproductions and to platforms that “nurture collaboration, training and public dialogue across Europe,” Strasbourg-based Council of Europe said.

It is aiming to award funds ranging from €150,000 to €300,000 to help fund high-quality scripted fiction, animation or documentary series designed as international coproductions in 2026. Selective financial backing covering up to 25% of the total production costs of one season is available.

Applying projects must demonstrate meaningful creative collaboration between coproducing countries, confirmed financing of at least 60% of the total cost at the time of application and clear cross-border distribution potential.

It comes as part of Council of Europe’s ongoing mission to encourage cultural diversity, creative freedom and cross-border collaboration in the European audiovisual sector.

The call is open to independent production companies from countries participating in the pilot programme, working in partnership with producers either from other participating countries or other Eurimages member states.

The pilot programme is currently supported by agencies and broadcasters in Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, Greece, the Republic of Ireland, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain.

Projects supported in previous funding rounds include This is Not a Murder Mystery, Arcanes, Favàritx, Greater Adria, Puberty and Interstellar Ella.

In line with Council of Europe standards, projects will also be assessed on diversity and gender balance behind and in front of the camera, as well as on measures to reduce environmental impact. Applications must be submitted online by 17.00 CET on April 14.

In parallel, the Council of Europe has opened a call for partnerships and sponsorships, providing targeted support totalling €175,000 in 2026.

This call is structured around three measures, including a series coproduction development award, dedicated to professional coproduction markets hosting a €50,000 award for series projects aiming to become an international coproduction.

Series co-development labs, meanwhile, are a sponsorship measure supporting structured training and co-development initiatives that strengthen early-stage international collaboration.

Finally, Culture on Screen is a sponsorship measure supporting conferences, panels, podcasts or think tanks that explore the role of series coproductions and audiovisual works in shaping “Europe’s democratic public sphere, fostering pluralism, freedom of expression and cross-border dialogue.”

Eligible events must demonstrate a strong European dimension and involve professionals from multiple Eurimages member states. Applications for partnerships and sponsorships must be submitted online by 17.00 CET on March 31.