Talpa Studios hires RTL Nederland’s Sturkenboom as MD of global IP, strategy and operations

John de Mol’s Talpa Studios in the Netherlands has appointed RTL Nederland exec Marloes Sturkenboom as MD of global IP, strategy and operations.

Effective from April 1, Sturkenboom will play a key role in connecting IP strategy, development, partnerships and dealmaking across markets.

Working closely with the global distribution team led by Sebastian van Barneveld, she will help drive the continued rollout of Talpa Studios’ formats and expand long-term collaborations with broadcasters, streamers and creative partners.

With more than 15 years of industry experience, Sturkenboom has acted as senior VP of content acquisitions and business affairs at RTL Nederland since July 2024. Prior to that, she held senior roles at The Walt Disney Company EMEA, Fox Sports, SBS and Fremantle Netherlands.

Sturkenboom’s appointment comes after Maarten Meijs was promoted to CEO of the Talpa group – comprising Talpa Studios and Talpa Network – last month.

Meijs said: “[Sturkenboom] brings a strong combination of dealmaking experience, commercial judgement and operational discipline. She has a clear ability to turn creative ambition into structured, scalable collaborations that create long-term value. Her arrival adds further depth to our global team and strengthens the way we build and grow partnerships across markets.”