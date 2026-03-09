Cake takes minority stake in marketing agency KidsKnowBest

UK-based kids entertainment specialist Cake has announced a minority investment in data-driven youth insights and influencer strategy company KidsKnowBest.

The collaboration will see the two outfits form a strategic partnership which aims to connect youth audience intelligence with global IP development and distribution. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

The deal takes advantage of London-based KidsKnowBest’s proprietary community insight and influencer capability in conjunction with Cake’s experience in development, production, financing and distribution.

Together, the companies will focus on developing and growing brands that resonate with young audiences while building long-term global value.

Founded in 2017, KidsKnowBest works with thousands of kids and families across the US and UK to provide understanding of behaviour, trends, brand affinity and cultural shifts.

Cake’s content catalogue comprises of IPs such as Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed, Talking Tom and Friends, and Clangers. Shows currently in production include Angry Birds Summer Madness (Netflix) and Pablo, a copro with Paper Owl (CBeebies in the UK).

Joel Silverman, founder and CEO, KidsKnowBest, said: “This is far more than an investment, it’s a strategic collaboration built on shared ambition.

“Partnering with Cake allows us to connect that intelligence directly into the IP ecosystem. Together, we can move seamlessly from insight to influencer to global distribution, building brands with young people at the heart.”

Ed Galton, CEO, Cake, said: “What attracted us to KidsKnowBest was the strength of their community and the clarity of their data. They don’t speculate about youth culture; they’re embedded within it.

“By bringing their audience intelligence together with Cake’s experience in developing and scaling global kids’ brands, we see real opportunity to build culturally relevant IP with long-term value.”