HBO Max roll-out continues as streamer goes live in 12 markets in Europe and Asia

HBO Max has gone live in Albania, Armenia, Cyprus, Estonia, Georgia, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta and Tajikistan.

The expansion means the Warner Bros Discovery-owned streamer, formerly known as Max prior to its rebrand back to its original name, is now available in over 90 markets.

Its line-up includes entertainment from HBO, Warner Bros Pictures and DC Studios alongside Max originals.

Titles include Sinners, A Minecraft Movie, the Harry Potter movies, The White Lotus, The Last of Us, and new seasons of Peacemaker and Rick & Morty, with Task and IT: Welcome to Derry coming soon.

Other titles include Euphoria, House of the Dragon, Succession, The Penguin, And Just Like That…, His Dark Materials, Friends, Game of Thrones, The Big Bang Theory, Sex in the City, The Sopranos, The Wire, True Blood, Veep and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

It also includes 90 Day Fiancé from TLC, Gold Rush and Wheeler Dealers from Discovery and shows for kids including Batwheels, Teen Titans Go!, and The Amazing World of Gumball, plus Eurosport.

WBD ended the first quarter of 2025 with 122.3 million streaming subscribers, an increase of nearly 22.6 million subscribers in one year.

Last month WBD announced it would be splitting into separate companies – Streaming & Studios and Global Networks – with HBO Max falling within the purview of the first, David Zaslav-led, business.

JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games at Warner Bros Discovery, said: “With the addition of these 12 new countries, we are rapidly approaching availability in 100 markets worldwide, with major launches still to come early next year in Germany, Italy, and the UK.”