Please wait...
Please wait...

Channel 4 pre-buys new colourised history docs from Woodcut

The Space Race in Colour

Alamy

NEWS BRIEF: UK pubcaster Channel 4 has pre-bought two new history documentaries with colourised footage that are currently being produced by indie Woodcut Media.

Hitler’s Games: Berlin 1936 in Colour (1×60’) and The Space Race in Colour (2×60’), combine historical analysis with state-of-the-art colourisation techniques, archive footage and never-before-heard interviews and eyewitness testimonies. The docs are part of Woodcut’s ‘in colour’ series, which includes Titanic in Colour and Britain’s Railway Empire in Colour, among others. All are distributed by Woodcut International.

Avatar photo
C21 reporter 19-05-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Bell Media, Sony co-commission drama created by David Shore, Freddie Highmore
Acorn TV orders fourth season of Dalgliesh without 5 involvement
Norway’s TV2 seeking bingeworthy limited series at LA Screenings
BBC Studios promotes BritBox exec Jon Farrar to chief content officer for D2C
Channel 4 adds YouTube format Random or Related? to the family

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE