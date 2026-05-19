Channel 4 pre-buys new colourised history docs from Woodcut

NEWS BRIEF: UK pubcaster Channel 4 has pre-bought two new history documentaries with colourised footage that are currently being produced by indie Woodcut Media.

Hitler’s Games: Berlin 1936 in Colour (1×60’) and The Space Race in Colour (2×60’), combine historical analysis with state-of-the-art colourisation techniques, archive footage and never-before-heard interviews and eyewitness testimonies. The docs are part of Woodcut’s ‘in colour’ series, which includes Titanic in Colour and Britain’s Railway Empire in Colour, among others. All are distributed by Woodcut International.