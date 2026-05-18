Acorn TV orders fourth season of Dalgliesh without 5 involvement

AMC Global Media’s streaming service Acorn TV has greenlit a fourth season of British detective drama Dalgliesh, with former UK partner 5 not attached this time around.

Produced by All3Media’s New Pictures, the series stars Bertie Carvel (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, The Crown, Doctor Foster) as detective Adam Dalgliesh. It is based on the bestselling murder mystery novels by PD James.

Dalgliesh is produced by New Pictures in association with All3Media International, which handles distribution, and Northern Ireland Screen. Season four is scheduled to premiere on Acorn TV in 2027 in the US, Canada and the UK.

Set in 1982, season four will consist of six hour-long episodes featuring three new cases. Paramount-owned UK terrestrial 5, which partnered on the first three seasons, is not attached to the latest run.