BBC Studios promotes BritBox exec Jon Farrar to chief content officer for D2C

BBC Studios (BBCS), the commercial arm of UK pubcaster the BBC, has promoted BritBox exec Jon Farrar to chief content officer for direct-to-consumer.

Based in London, Farrar will oversee BBCS’s streaming programming for North America.

Farrar has worked at BBCS’s North American streamer BritBox for over two years, latterly as exec VP of programming. Before that, he had a stint as head of programming at European streaming service SkyShowtime from 2022 to 2023.

That spell followed a 12-year period at BBCS, where he held various positions, culminating in global VoD director for BBCS and editor-in-chief of factual streamer BBC Select, which he launched in 2021.

Beginning his career at Carlton Television in 1996, Farrar also previously worked at UKTV, MTV Networks and NBCUniversal, in addition to working at the BBC as a portfolio schedule manager.

Posting online, Farrar said: “Since joining a couple of years ago, BritBox has evolved significantly. We’ve become an ever more important part of the British scripted ecosystem, both as a coproduction partner to UK broadcasters…and as a lead commissioner to shows that are sold back into the UK.

“We’ve ambitiously grown our originals strategy, building stronger partnerships across the UK production community, and focused relentlessly on what our audiences actually want to watch. I’m also excited that BBC Select comes back into the fold, a service I developed and launched a few years ago. There is real ambition to take unscripted to the next level, becoming an essential player that supports the UK market.”

Meanwhile, New York-based Jennifer Loryn Moon has been promoted to senior VP of content strategy, planning and acquisitions.

Loryn Moon has spent the last three years as VP of editorial and programming strategy for North America at BritBox International. Before that, she worked at AMC Networks for 13 years, most recently as director of multiplatform programming strategy.