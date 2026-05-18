Channel 4 adds YouTube format Random or Related? to the family

UK public service broadcaster Channel 4’s YouTube channel, Channel 4.0, has commissioned an original format in which its content creators are brought together with relatives they have never met before.

Produced by Acclaimed Content, Random or Related? (6×20’) sees Channel 4.0 stars meet a line-up of strangers, one of whom is a distant family member.

Over a series of interactive rounds, the creators are tasked with grilling the group to find their blood relative, all while the strangers try to prove they are the relations.

Channel 4.0 creators Krept & Konan, PK Humble, Billythegoat and ShxtsNGigs are the first to undergo DNA testing to find some well-hidden relatives.

Kaio Grizzelle, digital commissioning editor and interim Channel 4.0 commissioning lead, said: “Random or Related? is full of surprises, and each episode is an emotional rollercoaster with authentic human experience at the heart of the series.

“Acclaimed Content’s ambitious production and casting process brings a different kind of format to Channel 4.0 that our audience will have never seen before. Delivering on all the funny and archaic scenes they expect, but with the addition of sentimental moments.”

Random or Related? will premiere on Channel 4.0 from this Thursday, with episodes dropping fortnightly. It is exec produced by Acclaimed Content’s founder and creative director Anton Inwood. The prodco’s founder and MD, Che Chumber, is series producer.