Bell Media, Sony co-commission drama created by David Shore, Freddie Highmore

LA SCREENINGS: Canada’s Bell Media and Sony Pictures Television (SPT) have jointly commissioned a drama series from House creator David Shore and British actor Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor, Bates Motel).

The project, titled I’m Not Here to Hurt You, marks the first time that Bell Media and SPT have paired to greenlight a show.

Produced by John Morayniss’s Blink49 Studios as an original for Bell Media-owned streamer Crave, the project follows a man whose life unravels after he kills someone in a bicycle accident. He then spirals into a life of crime but is also driven by the noble but futile goal of never hurting anyone ever again. Highmore will play the lead.

The show is inspired by the real-life story of a man dubbed “Ireland’s most polite bank robber,” as well as a subsequent podcast by The Irish Independent.

SPT, which is handling US and international distribution, is unveiling the show to buyers here in LA at its LA Screenings presentation. The US studio is showcasing several other projects at its Sunday night event too, including American Hostage, starring Jon Hamm, and Up to No Good, with Glenn Close.

I’m Not Here to Hurt You reunites Shore and Highmore after they previously worked together on ABC drama The Good Doctor, which ran for seven seasons from 2017 to 2024. In Canada, the Vancouver-shot series, which is based on a Korean show, aired on Bell Media-owned broadcaster CTV for the entirety of its run.

Highmore, who has a first-look deal with SPT through his Alfresco Pictures banner, and Shore are serving as non-writing executive producers on the new series, alongside Claire Londy for Alfresco and Erin Gunn for Shore’s outfit Shore Z Productions.

“We weren’t quite done with each other after all. We’re thrilled to be collaborating again, excited to return to Canada alongside our partners at Bell and Blink49 Studios, and grateful for Sony’s continued support. And now we have to get to work,” said Shore and Highmore in a joint statement.

“David and Freddie have an extraordinary creative partnership built on trust, collaboration and a shared passion for powerful storytelling,” added SPT’s executive VP, head of creative, Lauren Stein. “They have a unique ability to create richly layered characters who are imperfect, complicated and deeply relatable, the kind of characters audiences genuinely care about.”

For Bell Media, the greenlight comes as it continues to ride a wave of momentum following its gay ice hockey drama Heated Rivalry, which became one of the biggest and most talked about shows of the past year.

It is also part of the its ongoing strategy to partner with major Canadian talents who have made it big on the world stage. The company has previously struck formal partnerships with the likes of Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures, Elliot Page’s Pageboy Productions and comedian Tom Green.

“This new series marks an exciting moment for Crave as we continue to build our portfolio of compelling, premium original content with international appeal,” said Bell Media’s VP of global content Justin Stockman.

“Freddie’s ability to embody complex characters is second to none, and we’re delighted to collaborate with celebrated Canadian creative, David Shore, on our first-ever project with Sony Pictures Television.”