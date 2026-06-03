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Can’t Stop Media grabs global sales rights to Pilgrimage

Pilgrimage has aired for eight seasons so far

NEWS BRIEF: London-based distributor Can’t Stop Media has secured the global distribution rights (excluding the UK) to factual entertainment reality format Pilgrimage.

Produced by London-headquartered prodco CTVC for BBC Two and narrated by actor Lee Ingleby (Nature Boy), Pilgrimage has aired for eight seasons to date. It follows a group of celebrities as they embark on a physically demanding and emotional journey along ancient pilgrimage routes.

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C21 reporter 03-06-2026 ©C21Media
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