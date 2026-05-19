BBC Studios, Trustbridge expand corpro partnership for S2 of My Friend Maisy

BBC Studios and Trustbridge Entertainment have greenlit a second season of My Friend Maisy, with work set to start on the coproduction later this year.

BBC Studios has also been appointed by Trustbridge Entertainment – the entertainment arm of publishing company Trustbridge Global Media led by former Boat Rocker Media exec Bob Higgins – to manage the brand and licensing rights to the hit preschool property globally.

Under the new agreement, BBC Studios will lead global franchise expansion for My Friend Maisy across consumer products, licensing and content distribution outside Greater China, with Trustbridge Entertainment retaining rights within the region.

The show was originally commissioned by UK pay TV network Sky Kids, which is jointly funding S2 development work.

The 52×5’ 2D animated preschool series is led by writer Matilda Tristram (Peppa Pig) and inspired by Lucy Cousins’ books, which have sold more than 46 million copies across 100 countries.