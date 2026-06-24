BBC reorganises entertainment commissioning around studio, reality and events

The BBC is introducing a new entertainment commissioning structure and doing away with its current genre model, resulting in the creation of three new heads of commissioning roles.

Under Ed Havard, the BBC’s director of entertainment, the new commissioning model will be organised around three genres: studio entertainment, constructed reality, and features and events. Three new heads of commissioning will be appointed to lead these genres.

Studio entertainment covers live or as‑live shows such as Strictly Come Dancing, Gladiators and quiz formats, while constructed reality relates to returning factual entertainment brands such as The Apprentice, Race Across the World and The Traitors.

Features and events refers to ‘passion-led’ shows such as gardening, food and antiques, alongside daytime programmes and major national moments.

The BBC citied the growing impact of unscripted content and the speed at which audience viewing habits are changing for the reshuffle. The UK pubcaster is also seeking to reach more audiences across the UK, meaning two of the new commissioning roles will be based outside of the capital, with a preference for Salford or Glasgow.

The BBC plans to move to this new structure and close the existing genre model focusing on entertainment, factual entertainment and events, and daytime and early peak in the autumn.

It follows the creation earlier this year of two new director roles, one for entertainment, taken by former NBCUniversal exec Havard, and factual, led by former BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s chief content officer, said: “Commissioning needs to evolve so we can serve our audiences, and the creative community, right across the UK.

“The new structure will give us clearer creative focus and simpler routes into commissioning for the hundreds of producers we work with. It also puts us in a strong position for the future by driving digital growth both on- and off-platform.

“Our new director of entertainment, Ed Havard, will be carrying this work forward, to ensure we keep delivering memorable and much-loved content, that brings people of all ages together.”

Havard said: “A simpler and faster entertainment structure sets us up for continued success across the entire slate.

“These new genres will provide clearer remits for our suppliers and for our partners – both internally and externally. By removing any overlap, we’ll be able to increase our focus on developing the very best ideas in each genre and simplify our operations to work at pace to deliver for audiences right across the UK.”