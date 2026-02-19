BBC hires NBCU’s Ed Havard, promotes Fiona Campbell in unscripted shake-up

UK pubcaster the BBC has hired NBCUniversal exec Ed Havard as director of entertainment and promoted Fiona Campbell to director of factual as it restructures its unscripted business.

The BBC’s chief content officer Kate Phillips said the newly-created roles are part of a content restructure that reflects the growing impact of entertainment and factual and will accelerate the broadcaster’s strategic priorities.

Campbell is currently interim director of unscripted and works alongside editor of unscripted Michael Jochnowitz. When Campbell takes up her new job in the spring, both her current role and Jochnowitz’s role will close.

As director of factual, Campbell, who will continue to be based in Northern Ireland, will oversee and support arts and classical music TV, documentaries, international doc brand Storyville and specialist factual. She will be speaking at C21’s Content India event in Mumbai next month.

Campbell has worked at the BBC since 2010 in various positions, including as controller of youth, iPlayer and BBC Three. She became interim director of unscripted last year, replacing Syeda Irtizaali who, in turn, replaced Phillips when she was promoted to chief content officer.

As director of entertainment, Havard, who also takes up his role in the spring, will oversee and support entertainment, daytime, factual entertainment and events.

Havard joins the BBC from NBCUniversal, where he has spent seven years, most recently as senior VP of Universal International Studios. In that role, he led the co-commission deals for The Traitors and Destination X with the BBC.

Prior to that, he was head of entertainment and TV events at Channel 4, responsible for shows including The Last Leg, Celebrity Gogglebox and The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan. He previously worked at the BBC in senior roles across news, factual, events and entertainment.

Phillips said: “In Fiona Campbell and Ed Havard we have two inspirational leaders who will ensure that entertainment and factual continue to thrive on the BBC. They’re both committed to delivering distinctive, world class content to BBC iPlayer and the portfolio of channels. Crucially they both put creativity and audiences first and will bring a real energy, clarity and ambition to their teams.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with them and empowering them to pursue their ambitions for the BBC. I believe these new roles, allowing more time and focus on individual genres, will bring big benefits to unscripted, and all the amazing producers, creatives and partners we work with.”

Havard said: “The past seven years at NBCUniversal have been a genuine joy, working with some of the most talented and generous teams in global television. I will miss them hugely, but the opportunity to return to the BBC and work alongside Kate Phillips is impossible to resist.”