BBC, Brook Lapping team on Clash of the Superpowers: America Vs China

The BBC is gearing up to air a two-part documentary from Zinc Media Group-owned Brook Lapping that explores the battle for global power and influence between the US and China.

Clash of the Superpowers: America Vs China (2×60′) will launch on BBC Two and iPlayer on March 23.

From tariffs to TikTok, the series explores how Donald Trump and Joe Biden have locked horns with Xi Jinping and in doing so have left the rest of the world grappling with the consequences.

Interviewees include former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi; HR McMaster, National Security adviser in Trump’s first term; former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond; Scott Morrison, former prime minister of Australia; and former UK prime minister, Boris Johnson.

From the Chinese side, interviewees include Xiang Lanxin, professor of international relations at East China Normal University and Wang Huiyao, counsellor to the Chinese State Council.

The series is directed by Tim Stirzaker, with Norma Percy as series producer, Barry Ronan as producer/director and Lucy Hetherington as executive producer. It was commissioned for the BBC by Joanna Carr and Gian Quaglieni. International sales are being handled by BBC Studios.

Brook Lapping is behind other international documentaries such as Putin vs The West and Israel & the Palestinians: The Road to 7 October.

Carr, head of BBC Current Affairs, said: “No one is better than Norma Percy and team when it comes to offering insight to audiences on how decision-makers regard the biggest questions facing the UK and the world. We are delighted to bring high-quality films like this to audiences.”