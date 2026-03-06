Wing, TED team to find World’s Next Big Idea

NEWS BRIEF: Wing, the branded content production arm of All3Media’s YouTube specialist Little Dot Studios, has teamed up with non-profit education organisation TED to launch The TED Idea Search, a global YouTube-first competition series designed to uncover fresh ideas from everyday voices around the world.

The project invites emerging thinkers to step forward with a six-minute talk that has the power to inspire, motivate and change lives, with one standout speaker from each of nine participating cities earning the opportunity to speak on the TED mainstage in Vancouver this April. A Wing production for TED, the series launches this week on YouTube with weekly episodes.