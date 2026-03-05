Turkey’s Merzigo to boost YouTube, Facebook presence of Banijay Rights titles

Turkish digital distribution outfit Merzigo has linked up with distribution giant Banijay Rights to grow the online presence of brands including Mr Bean, MasterChef and Survivor.

The agreement will see Merzigo bring these and other select titles from Banijay’s library to YouTube and Facebook.

The move follows a similar multi-year partnership between Merzigo and Banijay’s soon-to-be-sister company All3Media International, announced in December.

That deal saw Merzigo take over the YouTube and Facebook presence of All3Media shows such as Shameless, Midsomer Murders, Undercover Boss and Peep Show.

This week, Banijay and All3Media confirmed they had agreed to a mega-merger. The new media and entertainment powerhouse, worth an estimated US$8bn, will be headed by Marco Bassetti and known as Banijay.

Valerio Motti, MD for EMEA at Merzigo, said: “By applying Merzigo’s advanced technology, analytics and expertise, we’ll enhance discoverability and engagement, unleashing these properties’ full potential in the digital space.”

Shaun Keeble, VP digital at Banijay Rights, said: “By refreshing how our content is curated and delivered, we can extend the reach of these beloved programmes, enhance the viewer experience and secure sustained growth for our catalogue well into the future.”