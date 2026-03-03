Banijay, All3Media mega-merger confirmed, Bassetti to lead new Banijay-branded group

Banijay Group and RedBird IMI have entered into a 50/50 partnership to merge Banijay Entertainment and All3Media, creating a global media and entertainment powerhouse worth an estimated US$8bn.

The new group will be called Banijay and Marco Bassetti, currently CEO of Banijay Entertainment, will serve as CEO. Jane Turton, CEO of All3Media and tipped as a contender for the currently vacant director-general role at the BBC, will become deputy CEO.

The entity will be jointly owned by Banijay Group and RedBird IMI (backed by RedBird Capital Partners and Abu Dhabi-based IMI Media Group), with each holding a 50% stake.

Jeff Zucker, CEO of RedBird IMI, will become chairman of the board of the new combined entity.

France-based Banijay owns formats including Survivor, MasterChef and Big Brother, while All3Media is behind shows including The Traitors.

Both companies have large portfolios of production companies with Banijay owning the likes of Mastiff, Kudos, Tiger Aspect and Shine TV following its previous mega-merger with Endemol Shine. All3Media backs companies including Studio Lambert, Lion Television, Objective Media Group, Silverback Films and its own US arm.

The move will also see two of the largest distribution operations in the game brought together under one roof.

All3Media International, led by Louise Pedersen, has a catalogue of over 30,000 hours, while the group’s digital business, Little Dot Studios, drives audiences in social video, podcasts and branded content across multiple platforms. Banijay Rights, which is helmed by Cathy Payne, claims a library of more than 220,000 hours.

RedBird IMI, led by former CNN chief Jeff Zucker and backed by Emirati royal Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, acquired All3Media for £1.15bn (US$1.45bn) in 2024.

The new transaction means a full equity roll-over of RedBird IMI’s entire stake in All3Media into the new combined entity. RedBird IMI and Banijay will be equal partners in the new business with the French group receiving €796mn (US$925m) to reflect its larger size.

In addition to strategic growth opportunities, the companies said today they expect the transaction to deliver about €50m in cost synergies.

Zucker said: “When we formed RedBird IMI three years ago, we dreamed of creating a world-class, diversified entertainment company that reaches global audiences across scripted and unscripted programming, live events and digital. With this combination of Banijay Entertainment and All3Media, we have realised that goal and are thrilled to partner with the entire Banijay team.”

Bassetti said: “Since its inception, Banijay has been driven by entrepreneurialism, ambition and creativity. In the next phase of our journey, this DNA remains integral to our commitment to building a media and entertainment company that can stand its own ground, and the test of time, on the global stage. One that can attract and retain the best talent, one that has the means to truly invest in ideation and building the franchises and live events of tomorrow, and one that can lead the way on adopting new technologies, new platforms and new routes to audiences – a truly diversified media and entertainment powerhouse.”

Turton said: “All3Media has grown from a start-up in 2003 to a globally successful creative business. First and foremost, we are a group where creative and commercial excellence go hand-in-hand. We celebrate talent and believe in collaboration, ambition and innovation in creating and producing both stunning programmes and delivering impressive financial returns. I am looking forward to working with Marco as All3Media and Banijay embark on this next exciting phase.”

The proposed transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the autumn.