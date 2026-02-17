Tom Keaveney joins AMC Networks Int’l UK as exec VP & MD, following exit of Kevin Dickie

AMC Networks International UK (AMCNI UK) has appointed Tom Keaveney to the role of executive vice president and managing director, replacing the departed Kevin Dickie.

The experienced London-based executive is charged with leading the company’s business operations, programming, marketing and key industry partnerships.

Reporting to Eduardo Zulueta, president of AMCNI UK, Keaveney will also lead on expanding AMCNI UK’s growing FAST offering and work in close collaboration with the company’s global commercial revenue, content licensing, finance and technology teams.

He joins from TV advertising and measurement firm iSpot.tv, where he served as exec VP and head of business development. Prior to its acquisition by iSpot.tv, Keaveney was president of data and analytics firm 605, where he led the company’s go-to market, product and strategy functions.

Earlier in his career, Keaveney held senior leadership roles across several technology firms including Worn Again Technologies, where he served as chief executive officer from 2018 to 2021, AdScribe Limited, where he was co-founder and president from 2014 to 2023, as well as Emuse Corporation and Morgan Ventures. He began his career at Goldman Sachs & Co in their investment banking division.

In his new role at AMCNI UK, Keaveney takes over from his predecessor Kevin Dickie, who served as MD & EVP for more than seven years. A company spokesperson said Dickie made “the personal decision to step away at the end of 2025 to pursue personal priorities and focus on the next chapter of his life.”

AMCNI UK operates a portfolio of channels and services in partnership with Paramount, including True Crime, Legend, and streaming brands Watch Free UK, True Crime UK and Evidence of Evil. The company also manages AVoD and FAST platforms such as drama- and comedy-skewing AMC Stories and unscripted focused AMC Reality.

Zulueta said: “Tom is an experienced executive with a strong track record of leading innovative organisations in the advanced advertising, measurement and technology space.

“He joins our UK business at a time of great opportunity as we look to drive audience engagement across our owned and partner platforms, bolster our relationships with key industry partners in the region and maximise the value of our content and brands.”

Keaveney said: “I am very excited to join AMC Networks International and help the team deliver their next phase of growth in the UK.

“As our industry continues to navigate this period of change, the combination of AMC’s outstanding programming, great positioning in the UK market and strong local partnerships positions us well for new opportunities and success.”