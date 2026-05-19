That Mitchell & Webb Company joins Big Talk Studios to launch YouTube channel

That Mitchell & Webb Company and ITV Studios-owned Big Talk Studios in the UK have launched a global YouTube channel for British comedy duo David Mitchell and Robert Webb’s content.

The channel, @mitchellandwebbofficial, will feature a curated roll-out of classic sketches, fan favourites and longform material from Mitchell and Webb’s existing body of work, alongside newly created original content.

The channel launches initially with material from Channel 4 show Mitchell & Webb Are Not Helping and will expand with multiple weekly drops designed to serve international audiences discovering the pair’s work for the first time.

It will also debut brand new original format Mitchell & Webb Talk About Some Sketches in a Pretend Room, an exclusive companion series produced by longstanding collaborator Gareth Edwards, in which the duo revisit, dissect and discuss their recent sketch series.

That Mitchell & Webb Company and Big Talk Studios partnered with WME Creator Labs on the development, launch and ongoing management of the channel.