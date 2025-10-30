SkyShowtime greenlights Śleboda sequel Pionek as first Polish recommission

Pan-European streamer SkyShowtime has commissioned Polish original series Pionek (working title), the follow-up to its murder mystery Śleboda.

To be produced by MAG Entertainment, the series is based on the second book in the set of crime novels by Małgorzata Fugiel-Kuźmińska and Michał Kuźmiński.

It continues to follow the story of young anthropologist Anka Serafin and journalist Sebastian Strzygoń, this time taking viewers to the rural landscape of Upper Silesia in Poland. Maria Dębska and Maciej Musiał are set to return in the lead roles.

Pionek will be directed by Michał Gazda and Bartosz Blaschke, with filming scheduled to start later this year.

The series is SkyShowtime’s first recommission in Poland and joins the streamer’s slate of local productions, including The Cop – A New Chapter, which premiered last week, and upcoming docuseries Krychowiak: One Step from the Top.

Kai Finke, chief content officer at SkyShowtime, said: “As our first Polish recommission, Pionek (wt) marks a thrilling new chapter for Polish drama on SkyShowtime and reflects our commitment to working with the best creative talent to produce authentic, locally produced storytelling.”