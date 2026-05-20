Sister Group’s After Party names We Are Social’s Jessica Ross-Dorman to head production

After Party Studios, the production company that sits within Sister Group, has appointed Jessica Ross-Dorman as head of production with immediate effect.

Ross-Dorman joins from We Are Social, where she spent three and a half years as senior producer, leading sports team production across major brand accounts including Adidas and Lucozade.

Prior to that she held positions at Burson, Octagon and PlayStation, where she produced campaigns for clients including Mastercard, Standard Chartered and HSBC.

In her new role, she will oversee all production operations on After Party Studios’ slate, reporting to chief executive Joshua Barnett.

Barnett said the appointment was driven by the company’s continued growth. “Jess is exactly the person After Party Studios needs to spearhead our capabilities as we continue to scale our output. Her instincts, her track record and her ability to bring out the best in creative teams make her perfectly placed to lead our production.”

Ross-Dorman said the studio’s culture had been a key factor in her decision. “After Party Studios has an energy, culture and a point of view that’s genuinely rare. The ambition here is matched by the talent, and I’m thrilled to help build the infrastructure that lets that creativity thrive.”

In addition to Ross-Dorman’s appointment, Anisa Cochrane is joining the team as creative producer, after carrying out project work for the firm including SkyBet’s Race To The Races and Sky Sports’ Scenes.

The news comes as After Party Studios continues to broaden its client base. Its recent output includes 5ToLive for Saturday Night Live UK; a behind-the-scenes docuseries for Red Bull with Neymar Jr; Just Eat: Home of The Hot Spots, featuring Ella Toone and Paddy Pimblett; and the Gordon Ramsay: The Intervention campaign for Netflix.