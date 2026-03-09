Serious Kids takes distribution rights to animated series Tastebuddies

UK-based distributor Serious Kids has picked up the rights to upcoming food-focused animated children’s series Tastebuddies.

Commissioned by RTVE and 3Cat in Spain, Ireland’s RTÉJr and Finland’s YLE, Tastebuddies is coproduced by Helsinki- and Barcelona-based Pikkukala, Spanish prodco Dibulitoon and Irish-Finnish prodco Ink and Light.

Serious Kids has acquired the international distribution rights to the 52×7’ 2D/CG series, excluding Spain, Finland and Ireland, and will launch the first episodes at the Mifa in Annecy later this year.

Tastebuddies centres on a six-year-old boy who spends quality time in the kitchen with his mum, dad and grandmother. As a family with a diverse food culture, their motto is to ‘eat the rainbow,’ which they do with the aid of five ‘taste buddies’ who are summoned by spinning the ‘tasty wheel’ and embark on food finding adventures to help complete the rainbow on the fridge at home.

The underlying message is to encourage children to eat properly, develop healthy eating habits and enjoy their food.

The series is created and directed by Veronica Lassenius, with scripts written by Jo Clegg, (Hey Duggee, Pip & Posy), Amy Stephenson, Shane Langan (Dorg van Dango, Silly Sundays), Beatriz Iso, Amaia Ruiz (Spirit of the Forest, Superthings), Marta Armengol Royo (Royals Next Door, Elvis Riboldi) and Emma Hogan (Maddie + Triggs, Nelly & Nora). The scripts are story edited by Lena Byrne (Jessy & Nessy, Becca’s Bunch).

The first 26 episodes will complete production by the end of this year, with the following 26 scheduled for completion in June 2027. Plans for supporting products including books, games, kitchen tableware and educational material are also in the works. A book has already been published in Finland and South Korea.