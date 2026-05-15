ReelShort aims for Bound By microdrama franchise

NEWS BRIEF: Microdrama platform ReelShort has ordered Bound By Love, a sequel to its shortform series Bound By Honor, based on a novel by author Cora Reilly and starring Rhett Wellington and Savannah Coffee.

Described as an emotionally charged mafia romance, it will debut exclusively on ReelShort on May 28 and comes after Bound By Honor garnered over 400 million views, according to the streamer.