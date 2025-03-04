Please wait...
Polsat revives talent format Must Be The Music with Endemol Shine Poland

Polsat is reviving Must Be The Music after a nine-year hiatus

Polish broadcaster Polsat is reviving Banijay Entertainment format Must Be The Music after a nine-year hiatus.

Last aired in 2016, the 10-episode reboot will be produced by Banijay’s Endemol Shine Poland.

The musical talent search format is open to solo artists, groups, vocalists, and instrumentalists. Contestants receive creative support, promotional advice, and a chance to win a cash fund to kickstart their careers.

Expert judges audition thousands of acts nationwide, with selected contestants advancing to studio-based semi-finals. Viewers choose the winner, and all performances are available for immediate download, allowing fans to support their favourite artists regardless of the competition’s outcome.

The format was originally produced in the UK for Sky 1 by Princess Productions.

Endemol Shine Poland has previously locally adapted formats including Don’t Forget the Lyrics, Drag Me Out, MasterChef, Lego Masters, All Together Now, You Can Dance, New Generation, Money Drop, and Big Brother amongst others.

In addition, it is behind premium scripted programming such as Our Century for TVP 1 and Squared Love for Netflix.

Clive Whittingham 04-03-2025 ©C21Media
