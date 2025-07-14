Netflix takes worldwide rights to Movistar Plus+ dark comedy Death Inc

Netflix has acquired global rights to hit Spanish dark comedy Death Inc (Muertos SL) and will launch its upcoming third season worldwide next month.

The first two seasons of the show, which is set in a family-run undertakers and was created by Alberto and Laura Caballero (Machos Alfa, La que se avecina), will be available on the streamer from July 31.

The third season, which was commissioned by Spanish streamer Movistar Plus+, will premiere exclusively on Netflix worldwide on August 21. The first two seasons will remain available on Movistar Plus+ in Spain as well as Netflix.

Movistar Plus+ told C21’s sister publication Cveintiuno it viewed the sale as “a success” for the platform, which had been looking for a global window for the series.

Carlos Areces (Superestar, La que se avecina) leads the cast, which also features Ascen López (Machos Alfa), Salva Reina (El 47, Legado), Aitziber Garmendia (Machos Alfa), Adriana Torrebejano (Cristo y Rey), Diego Martín (Legado), Gerard B. Fillmore (Reyes de la noche), Amaia Salamanca (Bienvenidos a Edén), Roque Ruiz (El pueblo), Lorea Intxausti (Go!aze’) and Manolo Cal (Cuéntame cómo pasó).

The series is produced by Contubernio Films, directed by Laura Caballero and written by Alberto Caballero, Daniel Deorador, Julián Sastre and Nando Abad.

It comes after Contubernio Films and Netflix have successfully distributed the series Alpha Males worldwide, with the show’s first two seasons sitting in its global top 10 most watched series for three weeks.

Also created by Alberto and Laura Caballero, the show and is about toxic masculinity and is being remade by Netflix in France, Italy, the Netherlands and Germany.