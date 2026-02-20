Netflix reveals posthumous Famous Last Words interview with Eric Dane

Netflix is expanding its posthumous interview series, Famous Last Words, with an episode featuring Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria actor Eric Dane, who died on Thursday.

The interview series is conducted under the agreement the episode will only be aired after the subject’s passing. It is based on the Danish TV format Det Sidste Ord, which sees icons who have left a mark on society and culture giving an in-depth interview.

The first episode in Netflix’s version of the series featured an interview with Dr Jane Goodall, who died in October. Brad Falchuk conducts the interviews.

Famous Last Words is produced by Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision and Banijay Studios North America. Falchuk and Mikkel Bondesen are executive producers with David Goldberg and showrunner David Friedman.

Dane died at the age of 53 after publicly announcing he had been diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) in April 2025. He began his acting career on shows including Saved by the Bell, The Wonder Years, Roseanne and Married…. with Children, before joining Grey’s Anatomy in 2006 and later becoming a fan-favourite character on HBO’s Euphoria.