Netflix acquires Samay Raina’s YouTube comedy talent show India’s Got Latent

Netflix has acquired the second season of Indian stand-up comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube comedy talent show India’s Got Latent, with new episodes simulcast on the video sharing platform.

Hosted by Raina, the Hindi-language talent show launched on YouTube in 2024 and is inspired by the international Got Talent franchise and podcast hit Kill Tony.

Featuring acts performing music, dance, magic and comedy, the show returned on June 20 with guest judges Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. The first episode is available on both Netflix and YouTube, with new episodes dropping every two weeks.

Netflix is also developing an exclusive comedy special with Raina, one of India’s most influential comedy voices who has built a fiercely loyal fan community online. Raina released his first special, Still Alive, on YouTube earlier this year.

It marks the latest example of Netflix parting with YouTube talent after linking up with the likes of teenage content creator Salish Matter, NASA engineer-turned-social media personality Mark Rober and children’s content phenomenon Ms Rachel.

In related news, Netflix and animation studio MAPPA (Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen) are gearing up to launch anime adaptations of the mangas Imoto Saiko! and Beat & Motion.

Originally a viral sensation on social media, Jimoto Saiko! (working title), based on the web manga written and illustrated by Usagi and published by Saizusha, will stream exclusively on Netflix, while coming-of-age story Beat & Motion was created by Naoki Fujita and will launch in 2027.