Nat Geo aims to build ‘next-gen creator ecosystem’ with digital-first initiative

Venerated history, science and wildlife brand National Geographic is looking to tap into the creator economy’s rich talent pool with a newly launched digital initiative.

The Disney-owned company on Wednesday unveiled its inaugural Creator Cohort campaign, a six-month programme that brings together eight creators from across conservation, wildlife, science, history and photography whose “storytelling aligns with National Geographic’s longstanding commitment to science and global understanding, as well as the exploration and protection of our natural world.”

The first group includes conservationist and influencer Maya Higa, who founded the non-profit exotic animal sanctuary Alveus; Canadian environmental educator Macaila Wagner; science-focused entertainer Maynard Okereke, who fronts the Hip Hop Science channel on YouTube; and geology influencer Ethan Penner.

Also among the first cohort is adventure traveller Jordan Kahana, geoscientist Tanya Badillo, landscape and travel photographer Paige Tingey and archaeologist and art historian Dr Tenninger Kellenbarger.

Nat Geo said the initiative will give the participants access to resources that will enable them to expand their audience, as well as receiving mentorship from exec and talent from within the Nat Geo ecosystem.

The goal of the programme, it said, is to build a “next-generation creator ecosystem” designed to “reinforce its position as the definitive home for science, exploration and adventure storytelling,” at the same time as building long-term relationships with talent from the creator economy.

The official unveiling of the initiative comes two months after execs appeared at C21’s Content London, where they talked up their interest in the creator economy and desire to become more embedded with the influencer community.

“For more than a century, National Geographic has been a leader in powerful, fact-based storytelling that transcends platforms and inspires curiosity around the world,” said National Geographic’s VP of social media Aiman Ahmed, who will lead the programme alongside social media manager Danny Clemens.

“That legacy has helped build one of the most engaged and widely followed communities in social media today. Working alongside these eight exceptional creators is an exciting opportunity to extend the reach of Nat Geo storytelling, connect with new audiences, and invest in the next generation of influential non-fiction storytellers.”