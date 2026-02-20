Mediawan Kids & Family, Mexico’s Elefantec Global partner on spooky children’s project Boo!

France’s Mediawan Kids & Family is partnering with Mexican prodco Elefantec Global to launch new live-action kids’ series Boo!

The 80×30’ project, aimed at pre-teens, is about a rural teenager who must restore the tourist appeal of her town’s only hotel to prevent her crush from moving to the city. She does so by convincing the locals that it’s haunted.

Boo! is created by Luis Mariani, a writer on hit kids’ telenovelas such as Casi Ángeles and Violetta.

Julien Borde, president of Mediawan Kids & Family, said: “This new project underscores Mediawan Kids & Family’s ongoing commitment to refreshing iconic genres for new generations, and Boo! is a perfect illustration of this ambition.”