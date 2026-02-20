Please wait...
Please wait...

Mediawan Kids & Family, Mexico’s Elefantec Global partner on spooky children’s project Boo!

France’s Mediawan Kids & Family is partnering with Mexican prodco Elefantec Global to launch new live-action kids’ series Boo!

Julien Borde

The 80×30’ project, aimed at pre-teens, is about a rural teenager who must restore the tourist appeal of her town’s only hotel to prevent her crush from moving to the city. She does so by convincing the locals that it’s haunted.

Boo! is created by Luis Mariani, a writer on hit kids’ telenovelas such as Casi Ángeles and Violetta.

Julien Borde, president of Mediawan Kids & Family, said: “This new project underscores Mediawan Kids & Family’s ongoing commitment to refreshing iconic genres for new generations, and Boo! is a perfect illustration of this ambition.”

Neil Batey 20-02-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

UK industry 'on brink of collapse' as 74% of workers consider leaving – Film & TV Charity
Paramount alum Samantha de Alwis joins Australia's i8 Studio as head of unscripted
ITV Studios' screenings slate includes Graham Norton gameshow, 12 new scripted series
WBD reopens talks with Paramount after revised bid, maintains commitment to Netflix 
WBD Nordics, Sky Italia, Prime Video among latest buyers of BBC Studios content

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE