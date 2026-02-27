Little Dot Studios promotes Will Ingham to CCO, hires Disney alum Dino Burbidge

All3Media-owned Little Dot Studios has promoted Will Ingham to the newly created role of chief creative officer and tapped ex-Disney exec Dino Burbidge as interim chief innovation officer.

Ingham’s remit has been expanded beyond his leadership of Little Dot-owned specialist sport and branded content production agency Wing, which was acquired in 2021 having been co-founded by Ingham and Tessa Ingham almost 20 years ago.

Tessa Ingham, formerly chief operating officer at Wing, has subsequently been promoted to managing director of Wing, with wider responsibility for running all aspects of the business.

Other new appointments at Little Dot include the promotion of group commercial marketing director Camilla Eden-Davies to chief marketing officer and Burbidge as interim chief innovation officer.

The newly created, strategic role is focused on ensuring the Little Dot business, including Wing and streamer History Hit, “continues to challenge itself as it scales globally,” the company said.

Little Dot added there will be a particular focus on “responsibly harnessing emerging technologies such as AI, protecting IP and ensuring the company continues to deliver against its sustainability vision and values.”

Burbidge spent five years founding and leading Sky’s Innovation Lab. Prior to that, he served as tech and innovation director at advertising agency WCRS, developed games at the BBC and was head of creative technology for Disney.

In addition, Holly Graham, currently chief commercial officer, will take on the expanded role of chief commercial and strategy officer.

Working with Little Dot CEO Dan Jones, Graham will help shape the next five years of Little Dot Studios’ growth strategy. One of the company’s earliest employees, having joined in 2013, Graham has held multiple senior roles across the business, including launching Little Dot Studios US.

The appointments follow a series of internal promotions announced in January, including the those of of co-MDs in the US and multiple senior leadership promotions across the UK and Europe.

Little Dot Studios owns and operates a digital media network, Little Dot Channels, incorporating a global network of more than 135 channels across social platforms and seven free, ad-supported streaming TV brands.