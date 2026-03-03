Little Dot licenses 600 hours from ZDF Studios under renewed partnership

All3Media-owned YouTube specialist Little Dot Studios has renewed and expanded its strategic content partnership with Germany’s ZDF Studios.

Under the multi-year agreement, Little Dot will license over 600 hours of ZDF Studios content, covering both German-language programming for Germany, Austria and Switzerland and English-language titles for the UK and other international markets.

The content will be published on Little Dot’s portfolio of YouTube channels, including brands such as Timeline, Spark, Real Wild, Wild Waters and Real Royalty, as well as German channels Real Stories Germany, Real Crime Germany and Timeline Germany.

Featured documentary titles include Great White Shark: Beyond the Cage of Fear, The Trojan Horse: On the Trail of a Myth and Women Who Made History.

Connie Hodson, director of content acquisitions and partnerships at Little Dot Studios, said: “This expansion marks a pivotal development in our relationship with ZDF Studios.

“With this latest renewal and the addition of new hours, our total acquired volume from ZDF Studios now reaches over 1,000 hours of premium content. We are committed to ensuring ZDF Studios’ world-class factual portfolio continues to resonate with and monetise across new global audiences, directly supporting their strategic objectives for digital growth.”

Linette Zaulich, head of business-to-consumer at ZDF Studios, said: “ZDF Studios’ factual catalogue is defined by high-quality storytelling, and Little Dot Studios has consistently demonstrated their ability to bring such programming to life on digital platforms.

“This extended agreement strengthens our shared commitment to making exceptional documentaries and factual series accessible to global audiences, wherever and however they choose to watch.”