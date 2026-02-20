LA County sues Roblox for ‘unfair, deceptive business practices’ that ‘endanger, exploit children’

The County of Los Angeles has filed a lawsuit against social media gaming platform Roblox alleging the platform has failed to protect children from predatory behaviour and inappropriate content.

The lawsuit alleges that children in Los Angeles County have been repeatedly exposed to sexually explicit content, exploitation and grooming on Roblox because the company “chooses to put corporate profit over the safety of children.”

The lawsuit further alleges that Roblox has failed to implement effective moderation or age verification systems, despite repeated public assurances that its platform is safe for kids.

“This lawsuit is about protecting children from online predators and inappropriate content,” said Los Angeles County board chair and first district supervisor Hilda L. Solis.

“Roblox has a responsibility to keep kids safe, but instead it has allowed its platform to become a place where children can be exposed to grooming and exploitation. Los Angeles County is taking action to hold the company accountable and demand real safeguards.”

The lawsuit will be the first of its kind filed by a California governmental entity to target Roblox for child endangerment and exploitation. The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief, abatement and civil penalties of up to US$2,500 per day for each violation of law.

It comes as Roblox remains one of the most popular social media gaming platforms among children.

As of late October 2025, Roblox has reported over 151 million daily active users and over 380 million monthly users, many of whom are under the age of 13.

The lawsuit was filed by County Counsel Dawyn R. Harrison on behalf of the People of the State of California.

“This is not about a minor lapse in safety. It is about a company that gives paedophiles powerful tools to prey on innocent and unsuspecting children,” said Harrison. “The trauma that results is horrific, from grooming, to exploitation, to actual assault. This needs to stop.”

Rafael Carbajal, director of the county’s department of consumer and business affairs said: “This lawsuit highlights the alarming reality of what happens when big tech puts profits over our children’s safety. Roblox has long been aware that predators use its product to target and exploit children, yet it has failed to take the actions necessary to prevent this horrific practice. Children are paying the price.”

Roblox has rejected the allegations in the suit, insisting the platform was built “with safety at its core,” The Guardian has reported.

“We have advanced safeguards that monitor our platform for harmful content and communications, and users cannot send or receive images via chat, avoiding one of the most prevalent opportunities for misuse seen elsewhere online,” a spokesperson said.

“There is no finish line when it comes to protecting kids and, while no system can be perfect, our commitment to safety never ends.”